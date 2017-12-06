‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Exposes Trump as a Paranoid ‘Loyalty Freak’

“Last week was probably one of the worst weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, which, by the way, is something we say every week now,” Trevor Noah said at the top of Monday night’s Daily Show. “Trump’s presidency is basically like global warming: Every week is the worst week on record and the Republicans are also trying too hard to deny it.”

The host was, of course, talking about FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee in which he said President Trump pressured him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia. “I mean, I will tell you I didn’t say that,” Trump said the day after Comey testified before Congress. “And there’d be nothing wrong if I did say it, according to everybody that I’ve read today, but I did not say that.”

“Donald Trump gets away with saying things no other human being can say,” Noah said in response. “Can you imagine if Bill Clinton tried to pull that move back in the day?” he asked, before breaking into a flawless impression of the 42nd president. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman. But if I did, hot damn.”

Asked if he demanded a loyalty pledge from Comey, Trump denied that as well: “Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance?”

“I’m going to agree with Trump here. No normal person would ask someone they hardly know to pledge loyalty to him. That seems a little far-fetched, I have to agree. For someone to do that, they would have to be some kind of loyalty freak.”

Cut to a series of clips in which Trump not only calls himself a “loyalty freak” but generally expresses how obsessed he is with the concept of loyalty.

“Wow, Trump says loyalty so much, Eric changed his name to it just so he would finally feel like his dad was talking about him,” Noah joked.