‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Ann Coulter’s Twitter War with Delta: She’s the ‘Airplane Rosa Parks’

“I know that it sometimes seems like all America talks about anymore is Donald Trump,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. “But that’s not true. Every few weeks we also talk about something awful that happened on an airplane.”

“It seemed like the dignity-denying experience of flying couldn’t get any worse,” he added. “But this weekend, one flier survived an experience so tragic that we just have to talk about it.”

Noah was, of course, talking about Ann Coulter’s weekend Twitter war with Delta Air Lines after they dared to switch her seat on a three-hour flight from New York to Florida.

“People, this is the civil rights struggle of our generation,” joked Noah. “How long will white women be asked to move to the back — well, not the back, but just slightly over two seats. Ann Coulter is basically airplane Rosa Parks.” He said he can’t wait for the inspiration movie about her experience, shaking his head as he showed a poster for “12 Minutes an Inconvenience.”

Later, correspondent Roy Wood Jr. joined in to mock the “terrible injustice” that Coulter faced at the hands of Delta. “I almost can’t talk about it without choking up,” he said. “I stand with Ann. All legroom matters, Trevor.”

“It’s weird to hear Ann Coulter complaining so much when this is how she feels about people who complain,” Noah added, before he introduced a montage of Coulter calling anyone she disagrees with “thin-skinned,” “victims,” and “crybabies.”