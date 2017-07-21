‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Can’t Believe O.J. Simpson’s ‘Conflict-Free’ Defense

“O.J.’s finally free!” Trevor Noah exclaimed at the top of Thursday night’s Daily Show in reaction to the former NFL star’s successful parole hearing. “Which is great news, because now he finally has time to find the real robbers.”

“Say what you want about O.J., he made a pretty good case for why he should get out,” Noah added. Specifically, he was talking about the laughable moment when Simpson told the members of the parole board, “I’ve always thought I’d been pretty good with people and I basically have spent a conflict-free life, you know?”

“Yeah, I had a lot of conflict and I mostly got off free,” Noah responded. “‘Conflict-free?!’ That doesn’t even make sense on a football level. What are you talking about, O.J.?”

As Noah stated, Simpson was a “model citizen” while locked up, never once getting in any serious trouble. “To me, that’s kind of a reason to keep him in prison,” he said. “It’s the only place he’s not committing crimes.”