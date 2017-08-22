‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Mocks Trump for Looking Directly Into the Sun During Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump is not a fan of society’s so-called “rules.” The 45th President of the United States magically developed heel spurs to avoid Vietnam service, created a sham university that swindled working class people out of their hard-earned money, believes climate change was “created by and for the Chinese to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” and once bragged to a relative stranger about his ability to sexually assault women at will. So, when the world’s leading astrophysicists and ophthalmologists recommended that nobody should look directly into the sun during Monday’s total solar eclipse, well, you can guess what Donald did.

While aides reportedly screamed at him “don’t look,” Trump squinted his eyes and peered up at the sky from the White House’s Truman balcony in Washington, D.C. at 2:39 and 2:43 p.m.—or right around peak viewing for the area, which saw the moon cover 81 percent of the sun.

Late Monday night, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah returned from a two-week vacation to address Eclipse Watch 2017.

“People all over America gathered today to watch the first total solar eclipse in 38 years. And I don’t know about you but I went out, had a great time, everybody in the building enjoyed it, but I think it is safe to say that nobody in America enjoyed it more than Fox News’ Shep Smith,” said Noah.

The comedian then threw to clips of Smith singing Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”—which managed to top the iTunes charts during the eclipse—and being being positively giddy over the sighting. It was enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

“That there is the joy of a news anchor who finally gets to cover a story that doesn’t involve Donald Trump. The sun! Finally, the sun!” Noah exclaimed.

As for the President, Noah first poked fun at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was pictured during the eclipse with his hands clasped in prayer, looking up at the sky like a child in awe.

“They were even watching at the White House. And can I just say: look at Jeff Sessions. He looks so adorable,” said Noah. “It’s like he’s watching Santa ride off into the sky with all the toys he helped make.”

“Donald Trump and Melania were even watching together—which surprised me because… two minutes of total darkness? That should have been her chance to escape!” he added.

Noah proceeded to address how the President defied all science and logic by staring directly into the total solar eclipse not once, but twice.

“Apparently, the president’s aides were really worried about him so they told him not to look directly into the sun. And Donald Trump was like, ‘Don’t worry about me! That’s my policy. Every day, don’t look at the son,” offered Noah, pulling up a picture of Trump’s second son, Eric. “Don’t talk to the son. And definitely don’t celebrate the son’s birthday. Nothing.”