‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Knows Why Democrats Keep Losing

There is a lot of blame to go around following Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss to Republican Karen Handel in yesterday’s special election for Georgia’s 6th District congressional seat. But The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah thinks he knows why the strategy that seems so obvious to progressives hasn’t been working so far.

Ossoff “never really stood a chance” against Handel, Noah told viewers Wednesday night, partly because the seat has been in Republican hands since the late 1970s and partly because the Democrat wasn’t the best candidate. “It could have even been because he looks so young,” the host said. “Ossoff looks less like a politician and more like he should be biking around looking for the Upside-Down.”

“But people, let’s be honest here,” Noah continued. “There’s a more obvious reason why Democrats haven’t won by running against Trump.” He explained that Democrats are “living in a bubble” where “they think it’s obvious to everyone that Trump is bad.”

Trump has only been president for about 150 days. “But to a Democrat, it feels like 150 years,” he said. “What you don’t realize is that Trump’s presidency isn’t even a toddler yet. Even though it sounds like one, it isn’t.” To think that Trump supporters would be “fed up with him” this early in his term “just isn’t realistic,” Noah added.

“Time is relative,” he continued, imitating Democrats who say, “Man, it’s been forever, he’s been messing up!” He compared the Left to the designated drivers at the club who can’t wait for the night to be over. But meanwhile, Trump’s base are drunk, dancing and not ready to go home.

"Now, I'm not saying Democrats won't win in 2018 or that they need to change their message, necessarily," Noah concluded. "I'm just saying that it might be too early for Trump's people to make a judgment about him. Trump has still got that new president smell for them. Yeah, I mean, it smells like hair spray and taco bowls, but it's still new for them."