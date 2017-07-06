Intel Chiefs Won’t Say if Trump Asked Them to Block FBI Russia Probe

Two of the United States’ premiere intelligence officials are refusing to tell the Senate panel investigating Donald Trump associates’ alleged ties to Russia whether the president asked them to downplay or obstruct the FBI’s own Trump-Russia inquiry.

Both Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers insisted on taking a knee when Senator Mark Warner asked them on Wednesday about reports Trump approached them about stymying the FBI.

Rogers said he refused to talk “theoreticals” or “interactions with the president,” insisting instead that he had never “been directed to do anything illegal, immoral or inappropriate,” adding: “I do not recall feeling pressured to do so” in his three-year NSA tenure.

Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate panel investigating the Trump-Russia question, said he was disappointed by the answer and pointedly noted that Rogers was deflecting from his question: whether Trump actually asked Rogers, as The Washington Post has reported, to interfere with the FBI inquiry.

The Post reported that Coats has told colleagues Trump tried to get the director of national intelligence to get now-fired FBI director James Comey, who will testify to the Senate panel tomorrow, to back off his inquiry of now-fired national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Coats gave a non-denial: “I do not feel it’s appropriate for me to address that in a public session,” but said that he might talk behind closed doors to the panel on which he recently served, as well as to special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Panel Republican Jim Risch quickly brushed past Warner’s questions: “I think you have cleared up substantially that you have never been pressured.”

But his GOP colleague, Marco Rubio, pressed on, and rejected the non-answers. “I am not asking for classified information. I’m asking whether there was influence by anyone.” Rubio did not gain any further insight from the intelligence chiefs.

Asked by Democrat Ron Wyden if he had made a record any of his interactions with Trump, Coats quickly responded: “I don’t take any notes.”