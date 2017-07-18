Donald Trump Continues to Contradict Himself on Health Care. This Time With Tweets Less Than 12 Hours Apart.

The Senate health care bill had quite a night.

Last night, Republican Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced they were joining Susan Collins and Rand Paul in voting against the bill. With four Republicans out, the bill would not be able to pass.

Then, almost quite literally at the eleventh hour, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will bring a bill to “repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay.” The news came shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted Republicans should “REPEAL failing Obamacare now.”

Less than 12 hours later, Trump called for the natural fail of Obamacare, as he “has always said.”

Trump has been known to make health care flubs. A source told The Daily Beast, “There would be times when he would describe what was clearly Medicare…but say Medicaid, and when we pointed that out, he would say, ‘That’s what I said, Medicare and Medicaid.’”

There was the time Trump praised Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for Australia’s health care system—which happens to be single payer and called Medicaid.

“We have a failing health care—I shouldn’t say this to our great gentleman and friend from Australia, because you do have better health care than we do,” Trump said according to the Washington Post.

And the time he blamed Democrats for hyperbolizing the Medicaid cuts, when Republican Senator Susan Collins said she had “serious concerns” about the proposed bill.

And who could forget when Donald called the House of Representative’s “great plan” health bill “mean.”