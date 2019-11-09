AU CONTRAIRE
Donald Trump Denies He Discussed ‘Apprentice’ Comeback With Mark Burnett
The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that President Donald Trump has been talking to The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett about a new show after his presidency. Now Trump is denying our report, which cited four sources confirming that he and Burnett have talked about rebooting the show. “Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting!” Our sources said there have been numerous discussions about a show that would be politics-themed. “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing,” a person with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.