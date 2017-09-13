Donald Trump Is Loving the Perception of a Bipartisan Donald Trump

An unfamiliar courtship has begun taking place between Donald Trump and leading congressional Democrats, with neither side entirely sure whether to trust the other or what good might come from their political dalliance.

On Wednesday evening, the president is set to have dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). As noteworthy as the dinner itself may be, the bigger news is who is not on the invite list. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will not be in attendance.

Nearly nine months into a modern-day presidential administration, such outreach is not all that common. It was two years into President Barack Obama’s tenure before he held his first solo meeting with Republican leaders, and that came only after a humbling midterm defeat. Obama would meet with then Speaker John Boehner in December 2012. The two would not meet face-to-face again until February 2014.

Then, as now, each side warily attempted to find areas of commonality in a hyper-partisan climate. But as Trump gets set to host Schumer and Pelosi, it is increasingly clear that the two parties have diametrically different expectations.

Democratic aides on Capitol Hill tell The Daily Beast that leadership is hoping to push Trump into dual-prong deals: one that would grant legal protections to undocumented minors who are now at risk of deportation following the White House’s decision to rescind DACA; and another that would shore up the health insurance markets that came into existence under Obamacare—markets that Trump has spent his presidency trying to undo.

“That’s what we’re pushing,” said one senior Democratic aide, listing cost-sharing payments and reinsurance provisions among the specific health care asks. “He probably thinks he will talk about tax reform.”

Indeed, that is precisely what the White House envisions the meeting will be about. Administration officials say Trump will push Schumer and Pelosi to embrace his call for a tax system overhaul. And his plan is to pitch the proposal as far more equitable than publicly portrayed.

In a series of bipartisan meetings this week, Trump has insisted to attendees that his plan would not end up cutting taxes for the wealthy and that a drop in the marginal rate for the rich would be offset by the closure of loopholes that said rich people often utilize.

“I think the wealthy will be pretty much where they are, pretty much where they are,” Trump said on Wednesday. “If they have to go higher, they’ll go higher.”

Whether a substantive agreement can come of these sessions remains to be seen. Not even a month ago, the likelihood of legislative commonality being found between congressional Democrats and the president seemed impossible.

But Trump has since cut a deal with Schumer and Pelosi on funding the government, raising the debt ceiling, and paying for hurricane recovery without spending cuts to offset those funds. And suddenly, talk has begun of Trump being an actual independent.

“It’s probably too early to reach a conclusion,” conceded former senator Joe Lieberman (I-CT), an actual independent, in an interview with The Daily Beast. “And I think President Trump may sort of vary. He may be independent on one thing, he may be Republican on another. He may even be Democratic on something.”

Lieberman, who has been relatively close to Trump, having been floated as his potential FBI director, noted the numerous conservative positions Trump has taken to date—from appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, to stripping down environmental regulations, to restricting transgender rights in the military.

But Lieberman added that the debt ceiling agreement “does give us some hope that he will retain the ability to put together coalitions of Democrats and Republicans to get things done in Washington. And he’s in a good position to do that because he’s not a traditional Republican. He’s not a traditional Democrat. He’s probably a little of each or some of each.”

Privately, administration officials have said the president has relished the positive press that his one major bipartisan deal produced and is eager for more. Publicly, his aides insist that this is about political realities, not cable ratings.

“Bipartisanship is a means, not an end,” counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told The Daily Beast. “[Trump] welcomes support for his agenda. His ideas prevailed, he got elected, so no one should be surprised by his legislative priorities and policy expectations. Resist and obstruct has been ineffective.”

But it’s clear that Trump is, at a minimum, frustrated with the failure to produce legislative accomplishments so far in his tenure and eager for a course correction. Perhaps more important, his resentment toward leaders of his own party has yet to dissipate.

As The Daily Beast reported last week, when the president undercut fellow Republicans, including Ryan and McConnell, on the debt deal, he did so deliberately. He continues to hold grudges against his fellow top Republicans, whom he views as hostile, insufficiently loyal, and impotent. It was well-known within the White House that Trump, prior to cutting the debt ceiling deal, was “not looking to do [Ryan and McConnell] any favors,” as one White House official put it bluntly.

That level of animosity and mutual distrust has helped ensure that Trump would search for other partners, partly out of pragmatism, partly out of spite, partly out of an eagerness for some positive media chatter.

These past couple of weeks have unnerved Republicans on Capitol Hill, due to the uncomfortable notion that this Republican president is, at least for now, getting too much of a kick out of snubbing the GOP and playing nice with Democrats.

On Tuesday night, Trump had a bipartisan gathering of senators over to the White House to discuss tax reform. An aide to one of the senators in attendance relayed that Trump “felt very comfortable” in the setting, “more comfortable working on a bipartisan deal than anything else.”

That gathering did not include McConnell.

—with reporting by Gideon Resnick