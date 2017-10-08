Donald Trump Is STILL Bashing Mitch McConnell for Health Care Repeal Fail

There’s nothing worse than a president scorned—or something like that.

It has been 48 hours since word got out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he thinks that President Donald Trump has “excessive expectations” on how quickly things happen in Congress, and Trump is still tweeting his displeasure for McConnell.

During a Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky, McConnell vented about the president’s lofty expectations for Congress. “Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because part the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done at a certain point.”

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before. And I think [Trump] had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” McConnell added.

Trump was not pleased with these comments.

When asked if McConnell should step down, Trump said, "Well, I'll tell you what, if he doesn't get repeal and replace done, and if he doesn't get taxes done—meaning cut and reform—and if he doesn't get a very easy one to get done infrastructure, if he doesn't get them done, then you can ask me that question."

This is not the first time the president has opted to publicly drag a member of the Senate. Most recently, Trump lashed out at Senator Lisa Murkowski.