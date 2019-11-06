CHEAT SHEET
POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE
Trump to Lead 100th Veterans Day Parade in New York
Donald Trump will finally get his wish when he kicks off the 100th annual Veterans Day parade in New York City on Monday. Before he became president, Trump donated huge sums of money to the veterans group that organizes the annual parade in hopes he would be named grand marshal—which the New York Post reports never happened. The president and first lady are expected to kick off the event and lay a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial at Madison Square Park. “The president has been great supporter of our veterans and indeed this parade here in New York City for more than 25 years,” said Bill White, 2019 Veteran’s Day Parade co-producer. “What he is doing now as president with regard to veterans choice, funding our military, and holding them and their families in the highest regard is truly extraordinary. He is loved by our veterans for sure.” Trump has been booed several times as he’s made public appearances in recent weeks, including at a pro-wrestling event and a World Series game.