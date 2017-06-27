Drake’s Hilarious ‘Get Out’ Parody of Steph Curry at the NBA Awards

Ever since Steph Curry set foot on the NBA hardwood, he and wife Ayesha have been cast as the league’s wholesome, all-American couple; a paragon of traditional partnership, with Steph playing the role of mild-mannered baller/devoted father and Ayesha that of the relentlessly devoted mother and housewife. Ayesha’s status as the “ideal” wife has become a long-running cultural meme in pro basketball circles and beyond, often leading to unfair comparisons with the likes of Kim Kardashian and others who somehow don’t fit certain men’s regressive notions of what a 21st century wife can and should be.

“It’s weird, right?” Curry told The Daily Beast’s Amy Zimmerman when asked about her saintly public image. “I’ve never said anything like that about myself, so it’s weird that people put that on me, but I’ll take it!”

Well, during Monday night’s first-ever NBA Awards, host Drake took the Ayesha Curry projection one step further, casting her as the brainwashing psychologist-villain of Get Out (played in the film by Catherine Keener).

In the parody sketch, which was broadcast on TNT, the rapper plays the central role of Steph Curry—assuming the guise of Jordan Peele’s protagonist, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya). He is drawn to the study by his wife, Ayesha (not the real Ayesha, of course), after receiving a FaceTime call from his Golden State Warriors’ teammate Draymond Green (as the film’s TSA agent/pal), begging him to come party with the fellas.

Things go considerably south from there: