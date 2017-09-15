Emily Ratajkowski Strips Off and Rolls in Ragu for New Love Shoot

Christmas has come early for Emily Ratajkowski and her adoring fans, and it looks like meatballs and pasta will be on the festive menu.

For the model and Instagram star has posted a clip of herself writhing in ragu, and the footage is taken from a new shoot for the annual Love magazine advent calendar.

The digital calendar reliably features a dazzling array of scantily clad models and fashion celebrities in erotic and provocative video clips, with one new video released on each of the 24 days prior to Christmas.

Love Magazine was founded by the visionary stylist and Marc Jacobs collaborator Katie Grand, and enjoys easy access to a constant stream of fashion's most sought-after stars.

As well as the constant digital output, Love also produces two annual newsstand editions, published by Condé Nast International.

The Advent calendar has come to be one of its signature offerings, and previous years have included Kim Kardashian as a gigantic New Age Earth mother in a bra and panties, Heidi Klum in the bath, Bella Hadid working out in neon gym kit while eating bananas, Irina Shayk bringing eroticism to a potter’s wheel, Rita Ora as a sassy 1950s-era singer with nipple pasties, and Ireland Baldwin frolicking topless on a beach.

Ratajkowski is an old friend of the Advent calendar; last year she made an appearance dancing in a modified bra.

This year the model, who has some 15 million Instagram followers, appears to be featuring in an Italian-themed sequence for pastaphiles.

Katie Grand posted another view of the shoot with Ratajkowski lying back in a mess of food. The video appeared to have been taken on her phone, and was a clip of a monitor playing back unedited tape.