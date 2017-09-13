ESPN Condemned Jemele Hill’s Trump Comments. These People Are Standing With Her.

ESPN may have apologized for SportsCenter co-anchor Jemele Hill’s comments on President Trump, but these people are standing with her.

On Monday, Hill tweeted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ [sic] other white supremacists.”

In response to the tweet, ESPN felt compelled to release a statement: “The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Athletes and members of the media were far from pleased with ESPN’s reaction.