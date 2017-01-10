Exhibition Examines Gender as a Tool—and A Weapon

In a time where President Donald Trump implements a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, gender and identity issues are repressed and taking a back burner to conservative policies. A new exhibit, “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon” at The New Museum explores this cultural invisibility by shedding light on these issues through contemporary art. With more than forty artists from a variety of mediums including film, video, performance, painting, sculpture, and photography involved, this exhibition explores “gender beyond the binary to usher in more fluid and inclusive expressions of identity… The artists in ‘Trigger’ share a desire to contest repressive orders and to speculate on new forms and aesthetics—a desire to picture other futures” described the curators of the exhibit. All of the art pieces in this gallery are now on view at the New Museum through January 21, 2018.

BEAST PHOTO Tschabalala Self, Loner, 2016. Fabric, Flashe, and acrylic on canvas, 84 × 80 in (213.3 × 203.2 cm). Tschabalala Self and Thierry Goldberg, New York 1/20