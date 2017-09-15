Terror Attack Strikes London Underground Train

LONDON—A fireball ripped through an underground train carriage in West London on Friday morning.

Commuters said they were forced to run from an explosion and some posted photographs and video on Twitter appearing to show what may have been a crude improvised explosive device still smoldering inside a budget supermarket bag.

The images showed a white bucket that appeared to have wires coming out of it. Counterterror police were on the scene but not yet able to confirm that this was a deliberate attempt to cause injury. “We are treating this matter as a terrorist-related incident for now,” said a police spokesman.

Theresa May, the prime minister, described the explosion as a "terrorist incident" on Twitter.

One of the passengers on the train described a "strong, acrid chemical smell" inside the carriage.

Whatever it was that sent flames shooting through the District Line train at around 8:20 a.m (3:20 a.m. ET), many passengers felt they had to run for their lives.

“I was towards the front of the rear carriage. As the train pulled into the platform there was a huge noise,” Michael Bennett, 38, told the London Evening Standard. “I wasn’t facing it at the time. I just heard a big noise and saw a shot of flames come past. I could feel it singe the back of my head.”

“I saw a woman in her sixties with quite long hair being helped on the platform. Her hair had been burned and she was being helped out.”

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 53, a media technology consultant, was also on the train at the time. “Suddenly there was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming,” he told the BBC. “There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off.”

He said what followed was a scene of pure panic as people rushed for safety.

Robyn Frost was arriving at Parsons Green station, which is on an section of the Tube network that is above ground, when she saw the crowd running toward her.

“I walked into the station, there was blood on the floor and people running down the stairs screaming ‘Get out!’” she told the BBC. “People were coming out of the station covered in blood.”

Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, said information was still sketchy. “Obviously, everybody should keep calm and go about their lives in a normal way, as normal as they possibly can,” he said.