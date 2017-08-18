Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses are Fooling The Internet — Here’s Where To Find Real Ones

The total solar eclipse of the Sun is happening on Aug. 21—and you can’t use your regular ol’ sunnies to view the spectacle.

NASA has issued strong warnings about using special-purpose solar filters, a.k.a. “eclipse glasses,” to view the event. Websites, including Amazon, are selling counterfeit solar glasses that could be potentially life-threatening to your retinae. Some Amazon glasses have since been recalled.

How to tell if you’re buying the real deal

NASA has released a list of pre-approved solar glasses that have been certified to international safety standards. NASA is also giving away free eclipse glasses at certain locations, which can tracked on this interactive map. Check dates and times to make sure you don’t miss the giveaways.

Below is a list of places, provided by NASA, you can get ahold of the solar sunnies.

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note 1]

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)

Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses)

Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)

Solar Eclipse International / Cangnan County Qiwei Craft Co.

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 / 110th.de (Solar Filter Foil)

Eclipse glasses are also being sold by Warby Parker, 7-Eleven, local libraries and American Paper Optics (the best for large orders and quick overnight shipping).

Note: Some of these items may be sold out.