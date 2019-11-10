Heartbreaking
Father of Atatiana Jefferson, Woman Fatally Shot by Texas Police, Dies
The father of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed by a Texas police officer last month, died just over two weeks after burying her. According to The New York Times, Marquis Jefferson died around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Dallas hospital. He reportedly had heart complications and cardiac arrest, and had been hospitalized since Friday night. “I can only sum it up as a broken heart,” family spokesman Bruce Carter said. “He had to go through so much just to get through the services as a father, and continually doing good to make sure that who he was in their relationship was something he could honor.” Carter said Jefferson's “body just couldn’t take what it had to endure.”
Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot through her bedroom window in mid-October after neighbors noticed the home's open doors called the police's nonemergency line. At the time, she was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. The officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson resigned from the department and was charged with murder.