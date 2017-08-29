Fire Ant ‘Islands’ Are Floating Around Flooded Areas in Houston

Fire ants have a terrifying way to survive flooding: they latch onto each other in a colony, forming a little fire ant island.

Houston Chronicle reporter Mike Hixenbaugh pointed this lovely discovery out, complete with video.

Apparently, fire ants are fairly water resistant on their own, but are unstoppable together. And according to Hixenbaugh, they use the bodies of dead fire ant brethren as a raft.

How innovative.

Naturally the Internet went into a tizzy.