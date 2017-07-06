Former FBI Director James Comey Public Senate Intelligence Committee Testimony: When It Is and How to Watch

Get the popcorn ready.

Former FBI Director James Comey is about to tell his side of the story in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. On Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 10 a.m., Comey will sit in front of the Committee for his public testimony.

Back in the beginning of May (yes, it has barely been a month since the Comey news went down), President Donald Trump abruptly fired then FBI Director James Comey. The White House said Trump’s decision came from the advisement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Many began calling the firing the “Tuesday night massacre”—alluding to Richard Nixon’s Saturday night massacre.

One week after his firing, a bombshell memo allegedly written by Comey was released. The memo documented a dinner Trump had with Comey in February. Supposedly, the president invited Comey to Trump Tower and Trump asked the then FBI director to stop investigating Trump campaign–Russia collusion.

In an attempt to clear up Comey firing, Russia collusion mess, The Donald went on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt. During the interview Trump said Comey’s days were numbered and the decision to end his tenure as FBI director was all Trump—completely contradicting what the White House said.

With Comey’s testimony right around the corner who knows what bombshells he will drop now? Catch all the action here.