Former Pornstar Jenna Jameson Rips ‘Playboy Magazine’ After White House Confrontation

Playboy Magazine is a part of the White House press corps—and former adult film star Jenna Jameson had some thoughts on that.

Earlier this week CNN retracted a story linking Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci to the Russia investigation citing one anonymous source. Three journalists have resigned and Scaramucci threatened legal action.

Tuesday afternoon, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went off on CNN. When she finished her tirade, Playboy White House Correspondent Brian Karem slammed the White House on their treatment of the media

“What you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who look at it and say, ‘See, once again, the president is right and everybody else out here is fake media.’ And everybody out here is only trying to do their job,” Karem said.

In an interview with Breitbart, Jameson said, “Well to be honest I’m surprised Playboy is even allowed at the White House.”

“Since they thought it was a good idea to remove the nudity from their failing publication, I have to say they lost their credibility.” Jameson continued, “The fact that they think people actually DO read Playboy for the articles shows they took their finger off the pulse of what people will spend their hard earned money on, a long time ago.”

“Once again, this is a failed attempt by the liberals behind the bunny to drum up a bit of publicity in hops to make us all care again. Have a seat Playboy.”

This is not the first time Jameson has spoken out in support of alt-right views.