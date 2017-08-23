‘Fox & Friends’ Folksy Diner Segment Gets Pranked Almost Immediately

Steve Doocy seemed so hopeful while introducing a recurring segment called “Breakfast with Friends” on Wednesday morning’s Fox & Friends. “We started this about two and a half years ago with the presidential campaign,” he said, as co-host Brian Kilmeade chimed in with “Seems like yesterday.”

“It was so successful,” Doocy said of the segment, which finds Fox News correspondent Todd Piro getting the “pulse of the people over food.” Today, it was pancakes in Jefferson County, Kentucky, which happens to be a heavily Democratic district.

Piro had barely finished wishing two of his diners a happy 53rd wedding anniversary when an older bearded gentleman ambled into the shot and unfolded a sheet of paper that read “FOX LIES” in all caps.

“You got a Democrat right here,” the man said, adding, “This is fake news!” as the correspondent tried to block his sign and rush to a commercial break.

Back in the New York studio, Fox & Friends’ three hosts seemed a little stunned. “Yeah, we don’t know exactly what was going on there,” Doocy said, “but they felt in the best interest of the telecast, we cut away.”

Exactly what was going on there was: even in a Kentucky diner, among the real American folks, there exist people who really hate Fox News.