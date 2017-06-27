Fox News Helps Ivanka ‘Stay Out of Politics’ With Substance-Free Interview

“I try to stay out of politics,” Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, said during an interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning, when asked about her father’s tweets. It was a laughable assertion that Fox host and the Trump family’s go-to interviewer Ainsley Earhardt helped the first daughter prove in the second part of their interview on Tuesday.

Roaming the White House Rose Garden together, Earhardt and Ivanka laughed over the “history lessons” she’s giving her young children, who are now spending “a lot of time” in the Oval Office with their grandfather. She also revealed that her oldest daughter Arabella is apparently the only member of the family who can effectively challenge President Trump, reminding him on a regular basis that “God is much more powerful” than he is.

“What’s his response?” Earhardt asked Ivanka, getting no answer.

Among the other hard-hitting questions Earhardt posed to her guest: Is she the chef or does Jared Kushner do the cooking now that they are both working in the White House?

Normally, Ivanka said, she cooks and Kushner cleans, although they’re “cooking a little less regularly than we did back in New York,” adding, “we’re a little bit busy.”

And then there was this one on the eve of Independence Day: “Why are you a proud American?”

For the record, Ivanka is “proud on so many levels” and said she is committed to “removing any barriers” from those who want to achieve “the American Dream.”

Earhardt did not ask how Trump’s policies would do that, instead wondering aloud if her guest would ever consider running for office herself. This gave Ivanka a chance to repeat her newest talking point. “You know, I’m really not a very political person,” she said. “And I know that sounds like a strange thing to say.” She proceeded to describe herself as an “idealist” who really cares about “the issues” and “solutions.”

“I really try to avoid getting drawn into politics,” Ivanka continued. “I like to be able to engage with people on all sides of issues, privately and candidly, and hopefully that outreach and that engagement will allow me to be helpful in putting forth new ideas. I care more about the country than politics, so I don’t think politics are in my future.”

When the show cut back to the Fox & Friends studio, Steve Doocy had a rare moment of clarity. “Well, I’ve got news for her, she’s in it already,” he said, laughing.

There has been much speculation about why Ivanka Trump has failed to materialize as the progressive counterpoint to her father than many on the Left wished her to be. If the determinedly apolitical White House adviser actually has any “new ideas” to put forth, she might want to let the public know what they are sooner than later.