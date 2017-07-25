Fox News’ Kat Timpf Shares Story of Assault at a Brooklyn Bar

Monday night, Kat Timpf was set to speak at a campaign event for Ben Kissel, who’s running for Brooklyn Borough President in New York. The event was held at the Williamsburg bar Union Pool.

But before the Fox News Specialists’ host could get any words out, she was assaulted.

Timpf described the attack in a series of tweets.

Media figures from both ends of the political spectrum have expressed their disgust over Timpf’s assault.

The attacker has yet be found and charged.