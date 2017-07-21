‘Game of Thrones’ Comic-Con Footage Reveals Plenty of Sex and Intrigue

Winter is here but war and romances alike are heating up in the newest Game of Thrones trailer, released online following Friday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Scenes from episodes two and three of Season 7 (“Stormborn” and “The Queen’s Justice,” respectively) show Cersei rallying Lannister troops against Daenerys’ inevitable invasion. “The Mad King’s daughter will destroy the realm,” she warns, while Ed Sheeran presumably hides safely under a helmet.

Jon Snow deals with more quibbling from his motley crew of Northern forces, some advising he ally up with Dany, while other noble houses warn that a “Targaryen can never be trusted.” Lyanna Stark is all go-team-go bravado as always—but will those snooty knights of the Vale continue to stand by Jon once they find out he’s half-Targaryen?

The swashbuckling Euron Greyjoy rides through King’s Landing to cheers from an enthusiastic crowd, likely on his way to deliver Cersei’s “priceless” gift. Meanwhile Cersei and Jaime share a passionate kiss—perhaps the last we’ll see them share, if our predictions pan out.

At Dragonstone, a momentous meeting: Daenerys comes face-to-face with the Red Woman herself. (Or so the trailer’s editing makes it seem.) Melisandre tells the Mother of Dragons she “has a role to play, as does another,” no doubt in the fulfillment of the prophecy Jon Snow refused to believe about the return of Azor Ahai. She’s also seen pow-wowing with Varys.

Now, onto the kissing: Daenerys’ new allies Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand are seen smushing faces by firelight, which we’d cheer for (hello, new power couple!) if we weren’t horribly familiar with what happened the last time a Sand Snake kissed someone.

Best yet, the sweetest couple in Westeros, Grey Worm and Missandei, looked poised to finally get it on. They’ve shared intimate moments before, but the whole eunuch situation has kept things delicate until now. Missandei rips off Grey Worm’s shirt and the entire kingdom cheers—or maybe that was just us.

Notably, Arya is also looking mighty distressed in what seems like a much colder landscape than her intended destination of King’s Landing. Is that... snow on the trees behind her? Fingers crossed this means more Stark reunions at Winterfell are on the horizon.