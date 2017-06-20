Georgia 6th District Congressional Special Election Results: Jon Ossoff v. Karen Handel

Tuesday night, the most expensive House race in American history is set to come to a close.

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is in a runoff election with Republican and former Secretary of State Karen Handel for Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price’s seat in Georgia’s 6th congressional district.

Ossoff received the most votes in an April 18 open election—but not enough to win overall.

Now, with the hopes of Democrats across the country pinned on the relatively unknown, 30-year-old Ossoff, and with Republicans aware that a loss for Handel means a loss for President Donald Trump, this runoff race has turned into a $50 million-plus contest.

Ossoff is running a massive $23 million campaign, with big-time endorsements from Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson.

Currently, Ossoff is polling ahead by around 2 percentage points, so it’s anyone’s guess how events will unfold.

Where Georgia Residents Should Vote On June 20

Find your polling place here, 6th district citizens.

How to Tune in for Live Election Results, with Polls Closing at 7 p.m. ET

Keep an eye here for real-time live Georgia election results.