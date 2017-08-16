Grey's Anatomy Star Jesse Williams Accused Of Violent Rages By Ex

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has been labelled a rage-fuelled individual with poor parenting skills who maintains a 'revolving door' of women and exposed his children to a terrifying road rage incident in which he threatened to kill a neighbor.

The allegations are contained in explosive court documents obtained by dailymail.com.

The allegations against Williams, 36, come from his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, 34, who divorced him in April.

The allegations are the latest salvo in a bitter custody battle over their children, aged three and one.

Drake-Lee also claims that the actor has cynically started posting photographs of his children on social media to bolster his ‘brand’.

Drake-Lee claimed the road rage incident happened on July 18. Drake-Lee claims that following argument with a neighbor, Williams 'aggressively pursued him’ in his car with their two children inside and allegedly threatened to kill him.

“I was so alarmed that Jesse exposed our children to danger,” Drake-Lee says in the filing, in which she is seeking sole custody of the children after their 14-year relationship broke down.

Drake-Lee claims Williams has had “a revolving door of intimate partners” since the divorce and has made no effort to keep knowledge of his multiple girlfriends from their children.

In previously filed court documents Williams set out to prove he was a doting dad by listing his kid's nicknames and favorite foods.

Drake-Lee is also unhappy that Williams now regularly posts photos of their children on social media to promote an image of himself: “Jesse, a story teller by profession, appears to be trying to create some sort of fairytale parenting scenario that does not tell the complete story, the real story of parenting,” she says in the filing, according to dailymail.com.

Drake-Lee is asking the court for a full-day mediation session to determine a 'path forward' between her and Williams.

When the former couple's divorce first hit the headlines, it was reported that Williams cheated on Drake-Lee with multiple women while they were married and he's been linked with his one-time co-worker, actress Minka Kelly.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Williams has denied the cheating claims saying he always 'loved' Drake-Lee during their marriage.