Bonnaroo Attendee Carrying 1,000 Fake Drugs Tells Cops He Was Doing ‘God’s Work’

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival hasn’t even started—and it’s already getting weird.

According to Knoxville News, a man was arrested at the festival in Manchester, Tennessee, carrying 1,000 fake drugs.

David E. Brady had with him 37 fake molly pills, one thousand hits of fake acid, 22 bags of fake mushrooms, 20 bags of fake cocaine, and “black-tar heroin” (i.e., an incense stick).

When asked for his motive, Brady claimed he was “doing God’s work.”

The police charged him with two counts of possession of counterfeit controlled substances.