Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I Fucked Up’ My Relationship With Brad Pitt

When Gwyneth Paltrow broke up with Chris Martin, the world swiftly learned that this was no traditional split, with a notable absence of vituperative phone calls, retaliatory text messages, and relentless briefing of one another’s friends.

Instead, Martin and Paltrow engaged in what they termed “conscious uncoupling,” implying an orderly and consensual approach to the ending of an affair.

So it is refreshing to hear Paltrow concede on a new podcast that she has “fucked up” plenty of relationships, like less-Goopy mortals, too.

“Oh my God, I’ve f–ked up so many relationships,” Paltrow told Sophia Amoruso on her Girl Boss podcast. “I’m a pretty good friend and sister and daughter, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f–ked up in the romantic slice of the pie.”

Paltrow then gave a mock shout out to one of her celebrated former boyfriends, saying, “I fucked that up, Brad!”

Brad Pitt and Paltrow were together for nearly three years before they split in 1997.

He since married and divorced Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Paltrow also addressed criticism of her Goop website.

Just last week, new claims against Goop were lodged with two California district attorneys connected to the California Food, Drug and Medical Task Force by Truth in Advertising (TINA), a nonprofit group that says it conducted an investigation into Goop for using “unsubstantiated, and therefore deceptive, health and disease-treatment claims to market many of its products.”

Among 50 products referred to by TINA were a crystal claimed to treat infertility and the now-infamous jade vaginal egg promoted as preventing uterine prolapse.

The group also drew attention to claims that walking barefoot “cures insomnia” and that the company’s signature perfume “improves memory” and can “work as antibiotics.”

Paltrow said in the podcast: “I had a few days over the last three months where I was like ‘Fuck it.' It was so deeply unfair and I wish people would do their homework before they are vitriolic about it.”

Paltrow said she wouldn’t be “going into a hole” over the complaint.

“The lesson is to energetically cultivate ‘fuck you,'” she said.