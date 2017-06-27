‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Protesters Descend On The Capitol To Protest Senate GOP’s Health Care Bill

Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.

Tuesday, 30 women cloaked in blood-red capes, their faces obscured by white wings, crowded outside the Capitol building to protest the Senate GOP’s health care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

The women were volunteers for Planned Parenthood who traveled from New York to Washington, D.C, The Hill reported. Their stark appearances were modeled after the characters of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

In the dystopian novel, which inspired a new Hulu show by the same name, women (“handmaids”) living under a totalitarian regime in America are forced to bear children for wealthier couples who cannot conceive.

Protesters dressed in the handmaid’s restrictive uniform have been spotted across the country in an effort to draw attention to the proposed bill, which would be a nightmare for women and would would cause 15 million people to lose health care in the next year alone.

Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts’ communications director Fern Whyland says the bill would be “the worst bill for women in generations and decimate women's health care. It's a health care bill with no health care.”