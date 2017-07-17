Here’s President Trump Hanging Out In A Fire Truck

It’s Made in America week. I.e., a week President Trump has dedicated to the celebration of U.S.-based manufacturing, despite the fact that his own hotel sells clothes made in China, Vietnam and Peru.

Monday, the president rang in the week by sitting inside a fire truck on the South Lawn of the White House.

As he climbed in, Trump joked to Pence, “Where’s the fire? I’ll put it out fast.”

He also checked out baseball bats crafted in the States.