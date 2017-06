Happy Friday.

So, here’s Dallas Zoo’s Zola the gorilla breakdancing and splashing around in a pool.

This isn’t the first time Zola showed off his dance moves. When he was living at the Calgary Zoo in 2011, a video showed him throwing down.

For added fun, Bob Hagh, a video producer at the Star-Telegram, added Michael Sembello’s classic Maniac to the video. Enjoy.