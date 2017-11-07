Heroic Beachgoers Form 80-Person Human Chain to Save This Family

What was supposed to be a nice trip to the beach, almost ended in disaster for the Ursrey family.

According to the Panama City News Herald, Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were swept far from shore in yellow-flag conditions at a Florida beach. Yellow-flag conditions typically mean the water is rougher, however swimmers are allowed, but should be cautious.

“People were saying, ‘Don’t go out there,’” Ursrey told the Panama City News Herald.

Ursrey and her family swam out to rescue her sons and then they themselves could not get back to shore. There ended up being nine people stuck in 15 feet of water, including her mother who suffered a massive heart attack.

“I honestly thought I was going to lose my family that day,” Ursrey said. “It was like, ‘Oh God, this is how I’m going.’”

A passerby saw the family in distress and began forming a human chain with 80 people, extending 100 yards. They reached the family and were able to save all nine swimmers.