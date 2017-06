Just outside Buenos Aires, in a hidden room in a suburban home, a secret collection of 75 Nazi artifacts has been uncovered by police. The memorabilia, ranging from a bust of Hitler to weapons adorned with swastikas, are believed to be owned by high-ranking Nazi officials during WWII.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Members of the federal police show a bust relief portrait of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires.

via Twitter All of the Nazi memorabilia is believed to be original, and from the World War II era.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP A Nazi medical device used to measure head size is seen at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires.

via Twitter The collection was discovered when police raided an art collector’s home.