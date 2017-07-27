Hillary Clinton Releases Campaign Memoir Title, ‘What Happened.’ Twitter Goes to Town On It.

The title of Hillary Clinton’s memoir about the 2016 presidential election is here.

It’s called… What Happened.

The former Democratic presidential candidate’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, says Clinton will tell the “story of what it was like to be the first woman nominated for president in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, kooky theatrics, Russian interference, a maddening inattention to serious issues, deplorable (yes, deplorable) bigotry, and an opponent who broke all the rules.”

Content aside, it is Clinton’s title that has generated the most interest (and dragging), with #BetterNamesForHillarysBook trending on Twitter.

The memoir is set to publish September 12.