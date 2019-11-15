CROSSFIRE
Man Dies After Being Struck by Brick in Hong Kong Protests
A 70-year-old cleaner has died after he was struck in the head by a brick that was thrown during a violent clash between government supporters and protesters in Hong Kong, the BBC reports. Hong Kong’s government alleged that the man was on a lunch break Wednesday when he was struck by “hard objects hurled by masked rioters.” Video believed to be of the fatal incident shows two groups throwing bricks at each other before the man falls to the ground after being struck on the head. Police told the South China Morning Post that the case was being treated as murder, but they haven’t identified any suspects so far. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s justice minister, Teresa Cheng, fell to the ground after being surrounded by angry pro-democracy demonstrators outside an event in London. Video of the incident showed protesters yelling “Shame on you!” at the cabinet official before she fell to the ground. A statement from the Chinese embassy in London said Cheng sustained a hand injury.