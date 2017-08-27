Houston Told People to Stay for Harvey, Now They Can't Get Out

AUSTIN, Texas — Houston is slowly being submerged by a natural disaster some are saying could now rival Hurricane Katrina. Even after two feet of rain in 24 hours, Tropical Storm Harvey shows no sign of letting up until Wednesday at the earliest.

When the storm previously known as Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday, it was the strongest storm to batter the U.S. coast in 13 years. The National Weather Service said on Sunday afternoon that the flooding is “unprecedented,” adding "all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced." FEMA administrator Brock Long said Sunday, “FEMA is going to be there for years. This disaster is going to be a landmark event."

Two days ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Houston residents that even in the absence of an official evacuation order “you need to strongly consider evacuating.”

But there was immediate pushback from Houston officials who said they knew better.

Harris County’s emergency management spokesperson, Francisco Sanchez, responded to Abbott’s suggestion on Twitter this way:

“Local officials know best. Houston has no evacuation order. In Harris County: very limited to select communities. LOCAL LEADERS KNOW BEST.”

One person tweeted back to the self-proclaimed “master of disaster” that “You're going to feel stupid if this storm proves you wrong.” Sanchez replied: “Actually we feel quite blessed. And, thankful for the first responders & public safety officials that are working to keep us safe.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Friday evacuation was not necessary.

"There are a number of people who are in Hurricane Harvey's direct path, and evacuation orders have been given to them. But for the Houston area … this is a rainmaker for us. There's no need for people to be thinking about putting themselves in greater danger."

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said the safest thing for Houston residents was for them to “stay where you are and ride out the storm. … We don't anticipate any kind of massive evacuation.”

Now it’s too late to leave the city, with almost every roadway in and out closed. Even Sanchez admitted as much on Twitter: “I can keep telling you to stay put, but the reality is YOU CAN'T GET ANYWHERE RIGHT NOW.”

By Sunday morning, thousands of Houston homes were taking on water and thousands of people were trapped in their homes. Mayor Turner said that the city had received more than 2,000 calls to 911 for rescues, acknowledging people may be calling and not getting a response.

Neither Sanchez nor the mayor's office could be reached for comment, though Turner said on Sunday “you can’t put 6.5 million people on the roads,” referring to the population of the metro Houston area.

The City of Houston tweeted that 911 services were at capacity and said of water, a “few inches in your home is not imminent danger."

But the responses to those tweets were terrifying. "I am seeking shelter in my attic," wrote one resident. “I have an air mattress for flotation."

"We are not at inches. We are at 4-5 feet in this neighborhood - Wood Shaddows II," wrote another.

"Rescue needed," another tweeted. "Currently in attic. DM if you have a boat and can help."

The National Weather Service stressed people should not go into their attics to escape the water, where they could be trapped, but that they should go to the roof and call 911.

Even before Abbott’s comments on Friday, it should’ve been clear Houston would flood.

Meteorologist Eric Holthaus told The Daily Beast that by midday last Wednesday there had been “pretty compelling model agreement on major flooding” and that the “upgrade in forecast to major hurricane on Thursday morning I think made most meteorologists absolutely convinced.

“Keep in mind though,” he added, “there's never been a mandatory evacuation based on a rainfall forecast, so I'm not sure that people even knew what to do with a forecast as dire as this one.”

Houston was a sitting duck for the next big hurricane, as ProPublica reported last year.

“Unchecked development is wiping out the pasture land that once soaked up floodwaters,” ProPublica reported. “Houston’s rapid expansion has greatly worsened the danger posed by flooding.”

Ironically, refugees driven from New Orleans by Katrina in 2005 ended up in the Houston Astrodome where Sanchez had his first experience with emergency management communications.

“When it comes to alerts and warnings, it’s something that to me is very important personally,” Sanchez told said in an interview last year. “When you’re put in these sorts of positions, you have that responsibility.”

At least another foot of rain is expected to fall on Houston before it’s all over.