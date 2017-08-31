How to Celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month

Whiskey drinkers listen up: Thanks to an act of Congress September is National Bourbon Heritage month.

While you could mark the occasion by sipping some bourbon, this year there’s extra- special way to celebrate—The Bourbon & Beyond festival. The event, which takes place in Louisville on September 23rd and 24th, brings together whiskey with music and gourmet food.

Attendees will get to see a slate of legendary musical acts, including Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Gary Clark Jr. and the Steve Miller Band, enjoy meals cooked by celebrity chefs, including Edward Lee, Tom Colicchio and Chris Cosentino and sip some very rare bourbons.

In fact, Bourbon & Beyond’s founder Danny Wimmer and whiskey authority Fred Minnick, picked a cask of Eagle Rare and Buffalo Trace with Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley and master blender Drew Mayville. Watch the video below to learn more about the bourbon they selected, which will be poured during the festival.

See you at Bourbon & Beyond! Tickets are on sale now!