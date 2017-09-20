How to Pair Music & Bourbon

In just a few days the world of music, the world of whiskey and the world of food will collide in Louisville for the two-day Bourbon & Beyond festival.

The event will feature performances by a lineup of incredible acts, including Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Amos Lee, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Kiefer Sutherland. Attendees will also be able to try a range of rare bourbons and dishes from a number of celebrity chefs, including Carla Hall, Tom Colicchio and Chris Cosentino.

To give you a taste of what to expect here’s a video featuring festival founder Danny Wimmer, chef Edward Lee, Jefferson’s Bourbon’s CEO Trey Zoeller and local whiskey expert Fred Minnick talking bourbon, food and, of course, music.

Get your ticket to Bourbon & Beyond before they sell out!