How to Watch the 2017 NFL Monday Night Football Washington Redskins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game

The NFL has been in season four weeks and it has already been a whirlwind. Tonight, the Washington Redskins and the Kansas City Chiefs will duke it out on the grid iron. The game takes place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Redskins have two wins under their belt, and the Chiefs are up three, making this a match you will not want to miss.

How to Watch the Redskins vs. Chiefs Game

When: Monday, October 2, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream Online: ESPN, NFL Game Pass