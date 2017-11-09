How to Watch Beyoncé at Hand-In-Hand Hurricane Relief Telethon

A telethon expected to air Tuesday, September 12th to raise funds for victims of the first back-to-back Category 4 hurricanes in U.S. history will feature Beyoncé, George Clooney, Justin Bieber, and more stars across several networks.

"Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief," organized by rapper Bun B and Justin Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, is also expected to feature Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Dennis Quaid, Blake Shelton, George Strait, among others.

The event will broadcast from several locations: New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and San Antonio. Proceeds from the event will be donated to several charities, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children.

How to watch "Hand in Hand"

The one-hour special will air live Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT.