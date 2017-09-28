BYE, HEF
Hugh Hefner Dead at 91: Jenny McCarthy, Nancy Sinatra, and ‘Playboy’ Playmates Pay Tribute
As soon as the ‘Playboy’ founder’s death was announced Wednesday night, the remembrances started to pour in on social media.
In his 91 years on this earth, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner touched a lot of people’s lives. And when news of hit death hit the internet late Wednesday night, the tributes began to pour in from those who appeared in the pages of his iconic magazine over the years.
Below are remembrances from those whose careers were made by the man they called “Hef.”