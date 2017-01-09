Humanity and a Hurricane in Houston, Truther Episode 19

On this week’s Truther, hosts Erin Gloria Ryan, Ben Collins and Gideon Resnick turn the conversation away from us and towards people who were on the ground in Houston as Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Stephen Paulsen (@stephentpaulsen), writer for the Houston Press, talks about being trapped by the water. Alex Hannaford (@AlHannaford), contributor for The Daily Beast, gives us a first-hand account from the ground. And St. John B. Smith (@stjbs), public safety reporter for the Houston Chronicle, tells us about making it around the city and the tragedy and humanity he saw.

Produced by Elizabeth Brockway.

Download and listen on iTunes.

Listen on SoundCloud: