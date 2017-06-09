Hurricane Irma Is Stronger Than All of 2017’s Other Eight Atlantic Storms Combined

Hurricane Irma is more powerful than all eight major storms of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season combined.

That’s just one shattering measure of the storm’s strength from meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science. Irma’s 185 mph winds make it the strongest storm on record in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, according to Klotzbach’s research, which he shared with The Daily Beast.

“Most of the other storms this season were pretty weak and short-lived. While Harvey was intense, it was intense for a short time period before making landfall,” Klotzbach said.

Irma’s wind speeds are tied with the second-strongest maximum winds of all time for an Atlantic hurricane, matching a 1935 storm in the Florida Keys and Hurricanes Gilbert (1988) and Wilma (2005). Only one hurricane, Allen in 1980, has recorded stronger winds, at 190 mph.

The intense winds make Irma a Category 5 storm, the most severe on the hurricane scale. Hurricane Harvey, which flooded Houston and destroyed swaths of Texas, was a Category 4.

Irma grew so powerful so quickly to due to a combination of very warm water, high levels of mid-level relative humidity, and vertical wind conditions.

“A hurricane’s primary fuel source is warm ocean water, so warmer water provides more fuel for the storm,” Klotzbach said. “Anomalously high mid-level relative humidity provides the moisture necessary for thunderstorm formation, which are the building blocks of hurricanes.”

The tropical Atlantic, stretching from the west coast of Africa (where hurricanes form) to the Caribbean, has been warmer in recent years, but Klotzbach said it’s “too early to say conclusively that it’s climate-change related.”

The National Weather Service forecasts Irma’s “extremely dangerous core” will move over the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday morning, approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands later in the day, and bringing “life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall” to portions of Puerto Rico tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected for the Dominican Republic and Cuba as well.

Irma’s final destination appears to be Florida, with its 20 million residents. The National Hurricane Center forecasts tropical-storm force winds beginning to buffet the state on Sunday night with hurricane-force winds expected Monday.

“There was also a fairly marked shift in the forecast track guidance and now puts the highest threat along the east coast of Florida or potentially into the Carolinas,” Klotzbach said. “NHC has responded by shifting their track somewhat further east but not as far as some of the models have shifted. It still remains to be seen if this forecast track shift is going to continue, however.”

If Irma makes landfall, it would be the first Category 5 storm to hit Florida since 1992’s Andrew, which killed 62 people. The powerful winds of Category 5 storms will destroy most framed homes, causing “total roof failure and wall collapse,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Officials were expected to announce mandatory evacuations of visitors to the Florida Keys on Wednesday, as longtime residents who are known for their determination to wait out the hurricane season were making their own preparations to abandon their homes. A hospital on the islands will be evacuated by air.