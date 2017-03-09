I Fought The Law: Photographs by Olivia Locher of the Strangest Laws from Each of the 50 States

Did you know, pickles must bounce in order to officially be considered pickles in the state of Connecticut? Or how about that it's illegal to cross state lines with a bird on your head while in Minnesota?

In her new book, I Fought the Law, photographer Olivia Locker found some of the strangest American laws in existence—one for each state—and illustrates them with bright and often satirical compositions. Some of the laws are still technically on the books, while others have been reversed and even a few merely lifted from legend, but Locher refrains from revealing which laws fall into what category. In an era dominated by accusations of "fake news," this choice by Locher demonstrates the easily blurred line between fact and fiction.

The series takes civil disobedience to a minute level with bright colors and a clear sense of humor, while also demonstrating the sometimes perplexing reach of government.

Here, some of the best photos and weirdest laws from Olivia Locher's I Fought the Law: