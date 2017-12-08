Inside Israel’s Doomsday Spaces

Architecture of An Existential Threat provides a visually compelling insight to the cultural and geographical perspective of bomb shelters in Israel today. Adam Reynolds refers to these ubiquitous bomb shelters as “doomsday spaces.” He approaches these interior spaces by capturing the importance of proportion and scale.

These photographs reveal the normalcy of survival in the most extreme situations. His perspective sheds light on the a country constantly under threat and the beauty in versatile efforts make these spaces residential. The bomb shelters were created in 1948 as a protection tactic against threats from their enemies.

Adam Reynolds is a documentary photographer with a background in architectural photography and journalism with a strong emphasis on the Middle East. In this series his goal was to provide a the viewer an opportunity to reflect and contemplate the emotions felt in these empty spaces.

For more information on the book: click here

For more information on Adam Reynold: click here