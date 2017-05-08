It’s Alive! Classic Horror Movie Posters from Metallica Guitarist Kirk Hammett

Kirk Hammett is a man of many passions.

As the lead guitarist and the voice of reason in Metallica (Some Kind of Monster, anyone?) he's also a known fanatic of classic horror and science fiction films. From an impressive toy collection to original posters to signature horror-themed guitars, Hammett has it all.

Lucky for film buffs and metal-heads alike, Hammett has released the first major exhibition of his posters in a new book, It's Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Movie Posters from the Kirk Hammett Collections. Here, The Daily Beast gets a sneak peek ahead of its August 8th release.

It's Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Movie Posters from the Kirk Hammett Collections is available through Rizzoli Press August 8, 2017.