Jack Posobiec, Pizzagate and Seth Rich Conspiracy Theorist, Has Top Secret Security Clearance

Jack Posobiec is one of the right’s leading agitators and conspiracy theorists.

He implied there may be a child-sex ring under a D.C. pizza joint run by Democrats. He peddled rumors about the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich. He interrupted a supposedly anti-Trump Julius Caesar play, yelling “you are all Goebbels.” He popularized a WikiLeaks campaign against a French presidential candidate. He even tried to sabotage an D.C. protest by holding up a sign that said, “Rape Melania.”

Posobiec did all of this, and more, as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer, apparently while he had one of the military’s highest security clearances. How can a person a record of spreading disinformation for political reasons be allowed access to raw intelligence?

Posobiec told The Daily Beast his security clearance was put on temporary hold in February while he was in between units and after concerns were raised by his former commanding officer over his Twitter account.

“They told me it was under review, but they didn’t really explain to me what exactly it was for, but my security clearance is only on a temporary hold, it was not suspended by DoNCAF,” Posobeic said, referring to the Department of the Navy Central Adjudication Facility that is responsible for investigating and determining who within the Department of the Navy is eligible to hold a security clearance.

CNN reported the clearance is under review.

Though he’s now a reservist, Posobeic maintains one of the highest clearances, known as Top Secret, Secret Compartmentalized Information.

“A clearance holder who has a full-time job in a non-Governmental capacity is still bound by the rules and restrictions that come with holding a security clearance,” national security attorney Brad Moss told The Daily Beast. “Mr. Posobiec cannot ‘turn on’ and ‘turn off’ his obligation to the U.S. Government, even as a Reservist."

That obligation would include not promoting #MacronLeaks, the Wikileaks-led effort to release 20,000 emails from the presidential campaign of Emmanuel Macron before the French election, Moss said.

"As a matter of policy, clearance holders are not supposed to be accessing WikiLeaks or particularly viewing leaked classified documentation to which they were not otherwise already authorized access,” he said.

Posobiec says that he is currently serves in an administrative role and that he does not have regular access to classified material.

“I think [Moss] is completely off-base [regarding his security clearance and WikiLeaks] because I have never once mishandled classified information, I’ve never once tweeted out classified information, I’ve never linked to classified information, I’ve never done anything on duty with classified information that would be seen as mishandling it in any way.”

Posobiec’s military unit, the Joint Reserve Intelligence Support Element Dekalb did not respond to a request for comment.

Posobiec learned about the forthcoming email dump before it was promoted by WikiLeaks when he was the Washington bureau chief for a right-wing Canadian outlet called The Rebel.

Posobiec tweeted out links to WikiLeaks on at least three separate occasions, along with screenshots of being on the site from his web browser on his verified Twitter account — an apparent violation of Defense Department policy for members of the U.S. Armed Forces that came in the wake of the Chelsea Manning leaks.

Malcolm Nance, a retired Navy senior chief petty officer and former member of the U.S. intelligence community, said Posobiec “and people like him are a danger because these people are literally a fifth column for Russian intelligence. They have weaponized their contributions and conspiracy theories in the culture war.

“How he can hold a Top Secret clearance working actively in the intelligence community as a known factor in the information operations of the alt-right, which is essentially a war on media reality itself, shows that he quite possibly is one of the greatest security dangers to whatever organization he’s working on.”

More bluntly, Nance called Posobiec a “disgrace to the uniform” and said he wants the Navy to “explain how the fuck he still has access to classified information.”

Posobiec reacted to Nance’s comments by saying people who call his security clearance and service into question are “xenophobic racists.” Posobeic said Nance was referring to his fiancee, who was born in the former Soviet Union.

“It’s disgusting and offensive that he would say something like that about a fellow Navy veteran. There are many people in the military who have wives that are not born in this country and no one is calling their service into question,” Posobiec said, adding he properly reported his fiancee to his chain of command because she is a foreign national.