James Comey Says FBI Russia Probe May Reach Donald Trump Personally

James Comey may have told the president he wasn’t personally under criminal investigation. Others high up in the FBI had a somewhat different opinion.

In testimony today before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the former director of the FBI undermined an early line of defense by Trump’s allies. Comey testified that while Trump was not himself under investigation, the functional head of the Russia inquiry was “reluctant” about Comey telling Trump that, since it misunderstood the nature of the counterintelligence inquiry – which could very well reach the president personally.

Comey testified that the lead FBI investigator thought it was “probably, although literally true, his concern was it could be misleading, because the nature of the investigation was that it might well touch the campaign.”

In contrast, Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9, said that former national security adviser Michael Flynn “was in real legal jeopardy. There was an open criminal investigation in his connection with Russian contacts,” Comey testified to the Senate intelligence committee, detailing pressure from Trump over the Russia question that led to the firing of the FBI director.

“I take the president at his word that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said, saying he understood the Flynn entreaty as an order from the president.

Yet Comey, under questioning, declined to say Trump obstructed justice, leaving that determination for the special prosecutor, his predecessor at the FBI, Robert Mueller.

Comey understood Trump’s pressure as “a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion i’m sure the special council will work towards to find out the intention and whether that’s an offense.”

At the ex-director’s request, the committee released Comey’s prepared testimony a day early, ensuring blanket coverage in advance of what was already the most anticipated Washington hearing in years. What he described made explicit what his allies had been leaking to the press in the month since his firing: that Trump repeatedly and explicitly urged him to drop investigations into his aides.

Relying on contemporaneous notes from his four months of meetings and calls with Trump, Comey said the president had insisted on “loyalty” from the FBI director a week after the inauguration, a time when Washington was substantially focused on an intelligence assessment – backed by the FBI – that found Russia interfered in the election to aid Trump. Trump made his loyalty statement after intimating that Comey didn’t necessarily have to remain in his job.

Comey was in an additional bind: the FBI had been building a counterintelligence case into Trump’s allies since July. And while he had told Trump earlier that month that the president himself was not at that moment under investigation, Comey noted that the two men had “agreed I should do so if circumstances warranted.” So in response to Trump’s loyalty question, Comey said he froze: “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.”

The day after Trump fired his national security adviser, a man whom Trump said had lied to the vice president about his discussions with the Russian ambassador about lifting US sanctions, Trump asked Comey to go easy on Michael Flynn. The FBI had interviewed Flynn on January 24 about his discussions with Sergey Kislyak and Flynn lied to them as well – thereby putting himself in legal jeopardy – by denying sanctions ever came up.

After Trump dismissed other Oval Office meeting participants, he beckoned Comey, alone, to stay. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Comey recalled Trump telling him – something Comey said was “very concerning, given the FBI’s role as an independent investigative agency.” He conferred with FBI leadership to plot a plan to protect the various Russia inquiries from the White House and its allies (“We did not intend to abide” Trump’s request, he said) and punted on the Flynn issue, opting to keep loyalist attorney general Jeff Sessions in the dark about Trump’s disconcerting request.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

“Something big is about to happen and I need to remember every word that was spoken,” Comey recalled, explaining why he took detailed notes – which are admissible in court. “I knew something was about to happen that I needed to pay close attention to.”

He said his FBI senior colleagues were “as shocked and as troubled by it as I was.”

The House Oversight Committee has said Flynn failed to disclose foreign payments from Turkey and Russia on his application for a government security clearance, which is a felony. Not only that, but Flynn tried to get the Pentagon to cooperate with the Russian military in Syria, and a deputy kept focusing on lifting the same sanctions Flynn and Kislyak discussed.

Meanwhile, Comey was already in a different kind of political jeopardy. He had already infuriated liberals for sandbagging Hillary Clinton with public word of a revived inquiry into her private email server – a revival that proved based on irrelevant information – days before the election. Then he had angered congressional Democrats further by refusing to publicly, or even privately, confirm that the FBI had been looking into Trump-Russia for months. Finally, in the first public hearing on the Hill into the question on March 20, Comey finally let it be known the investigation had been underway for about nine months.

Ten days later, Comey detailed, Trump called Comey and used a line his GOP allies had debuted at the March 20 hearing. The Russia inquiry, Comey said Trump told him, was “a cloud” that was hindering his presidency. “He asked what we could do to ‘lift the cloud’,” Comey described Trump telling him, a moment that now appears to be a central to the looming question of the Trump obstructing justice.

“That’s not how a president of the United States should behave,” said Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat.

The integrity of the congressional probes has been under a microscope. After House Intelligence Committee Chairman was forced to recuse himself from leading the lower chamber’s investigation over allegations that he was openly carrying the White House’s water, attention shifted to the Senate panel’s probe—putting Burr, who told voters during the campaign that there was “no separation” between him and Trump, on the hot seat.

Burr previously said he was “troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination.” But during his opening statement, Burr did not express concern of the details contained in Comey’s testimony—instead declaring that they showed Comey and Trump had a “strained relationship.”

“The American people need to hear your side of the story,” Burr said, “just as they need to hear the president’s description of events.”

Trump’s deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, wrote a pretextual memo saying that Comey’s actions against Clinton months earlier merited his firing. Then Trump contradicted him to NBC’s Lester Holt, saying instead that the Russia investigation was on his mind when firing Comey.

Comey began his highly-anticipated testimony by saying that the stated rationale behind his firing “were lies, plain and simple.”

He said: “I’m so sorry the FBI workforce had to hear them and I’m so sorry the American people had to hear them.”