James Corden in London: ‘This Is Not a Country That Feels Afraid’

James Corden was planning to broadcast The Late Late Show from his hometown of London long before this past weekend’s deadly terror attack there. But now, his joy-filled shows from that city have taken on even greater resonance.

“Now, as I’m sure you know, a few days ago — last Saturday night — this city was attacked, and it happened about a mile or so that way, near London Bridge,” Corden said at the top of Tuesday night’s show, speaking to viewers as he walked through the rainy streets in the “heart” of London.

“I’m so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job that I’ve had to open the show talking about such atrocities,” Corden continued. “Trying to find the right words to say is impossible, because there are none. But this time it felt incredibly close to home.”

His staff was out “having a great time” in the city on the night it was attacked. “Some people might say it’s a strange time to do a variety show from this city, but I couldn’t disagree more,” Corden said. He pointed to the Parliament behind him, “a building that represents democracy — something that the people who carried out the attack hate.”

“We’re going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we have ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer,” he added. “And you know what? The people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too. I’m so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I’m proud to show off its beauty, its diversity, and its stoic British determination to let nothing, or anybody, stand in our way.”

“This is not a country that feels afraid,” he concluded. “Thank you for joining us on what we hope will be a memorable week here in London.”